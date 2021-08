LONDON - A man accused of breaking into the home of Donald Mills and shooting him during a botched drug robbery was placed on the stand by his own attorneys Friday afternoon. Patrick Baker, 43, was called by the defense as its first witness and was questioned by one of three of his attorneys, Steven Romines, for hours. During his testimony, Baker said he had only ever met Mills once, had never been inside his home, didn’t rob him and didn’t kill him. He did admit however to taking the picture of Elijah Messer and Mills found on his iPhone.