Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Barty leads fresh faces into tournament finals

By Associated Press
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-rankled Ash Barty became on Saturday the first of four newcomers to reach their first Western & Southern finals, The top-ranked Barty advanced to Sunday’s women’s final with a win over Angelique Kerber. No. 2 and top-seeded Daniil Medvedev was denied a third straight men’s final berth, losing to seventh-ranked and fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the first men’s semifinal. Wild-card Jil Teichmann continued her run of upsets, adding Karolina Pliskova to a list of victims that already included Naomi Osaka and Belinda Bencic. Olympic men’s gold medalist Alexander Zverev overcame stomach problems to beat third-ranked and second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

kesq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mason#Ap#Western Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Cincinnati, OHWBAL Radio

Barty makes short work of Teichmann in Cincinnati final

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Ash Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo. Both are in fine form heading into the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Monday in New York. The top-ranked Barty won her...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Barty beats Krejcikova to face Kerber in Cincy semi-final

Ash Barty was again at her best dispatching Barbora Krejcikova in her quarter-final clash of the last two Grand Slam champions at the Western & Southern Open on Friday, while two retirements aided the progress of Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova, and Jil Teichman came out the winner of the Swiss roll with Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic.
GolfGolf Channel

Dustin Johnson confirms Jon Rahm’s belief that DJ is Tour’s 'goldfish'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Earlier this week at the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm was asked after an opening 64 how he was able to bounce back so quickly from a disappointing close at last week’s Northern Trust. Rahm, of course, referenced “Ted Lasso,” the popular Apple TV series, starring Jason...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Rublev profits from Medvedev meltdown, Barty to face Teichmann

Andrey Rublev won a battle of top 10 Russians on Saturday, overhauling fading Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Saturday. World number seven Rublev had never won so much as a set in four previous losses to his compatriot, currently ranked second in the world and the top seed in the prestigious hardcourt tournament that serves as a tuneup for the US Open. In the women's draw, world number one Ashleigh Barty reached her sixth final of the season with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Angelique Kerber. The top-seeded Aussie, who has led the rankings for the past 82 weeks, needed an hour and a quarter to move into Sunday's title match, surpassing her semi-final showing from 2019.
Tennistennishead.net

Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty reaches another WTA final

Ashleigh Barty is into another WTA final after battling past German Angelique Kerber in straight sets to reach the Western & Southern Open final. Barty beat the world number 22 6-2, 7-5 in one hour and 14 minutes, firing 29 winners and 12 aces. The 2021 Wimbledon champion is playing...
Volleyballorchardparkbee.com

Boys’ Volleyball will see many fresh faces

It was a big finale for the Quakers’ boy’s volleyball team last season. The squad capped off a perfect season with a Division I championship over Clarence. However, according to head coach Ricky Albano, last season’s results don’t necessarily mean a lot for this season. “That group was a special group. Those guys had been playing for me for 3 […]
TennisPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Novak Djokovic will start U.S. Open against qualifier

Novak Djokovic will begin his bid to win the U.S. Open for a men’s-record 21st major tennis championship and to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing a player who comes through qualifying. Win that, and Djokovic’s potential path — as determined by Thursday’s draw — could include 2014 finalist...
Winston-salem, NCKESQ

Ivashka, Ruusuvuori, Ymer advance in Winston-Salem Open

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ilya Ivashka, Emil Ruusuvuori and Mikael Ymer all took down seeded opponents in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open. Ivashka beat No. 1 seed Pablo Carreno Busta, upending the world’s No. 12-ranked player in straight sets. That sent the 27-year-old from Belarus into Friday’s semifinals to face Russuvuori, a 22-year-old from Finland who beat 14th-seeded Richard Gasquet. Ymer followed by beating 13th-seeded Frances Tiafoe with three third-set service breaks. Carlos Alcaraz was the only seeded player to win. The tournament’s No. 15 seed beat Marcos Giron to close play on Thursday.
San Jose, CAKESQ

Linette beats top-seeded Kasatkina in Cleveland quarters

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sixth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland beat top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday to advance to the Tennis in the Land semifinals. No. 51 Linette used precision shot-making and converted 5 of 6 break points in the quarterfinal at Jacobs Pavilion, avenging a loss to No. 27 Kasatkina three weeks ago in San Jose, California. Linette will face Irina-Camelia Begu in the semis of the inaugural WTA 250 tournament. Begu beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-4. Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit outlasted Olympic doubles champion Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, and Sorribes Tormo beat Shuai Zhang 6-3, 6-1.
Tennistennisthreads.net

WTA Tour Roundup: Kasatkina falls in Cleveland, Svitolina advances in Chicago

Poland’s Magda Linette upset top-seeded Daria Kasatkina from Russia in the quarter-finals at the Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, 6-1 6-2, on Thursday to advance to the semi-finals where she will play Romania’s Irina Camelia Begu. I was really aggressive, serving well and moving well. Hopefully, I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy