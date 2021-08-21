Cancel
Premier League

Harry Kane: Tottenham striker travels with squad for Premier League game away to Wolves on Sunday

SkySports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Kane has travelled with the Tottenham squad ahead of their Premier League game away to Wolves on Sunday. Kane could now be set to make his first appearance of the campaign after missing Spurs' first two fixtures of the season. The striker was left at home for Thursday's Europa...

