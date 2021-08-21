Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washougal, WA

Washougal receives $1M loan for waste water facility

By Doug Flanagan, Camas-Washougal Post-Record Published:
Columbian
 7 days ago

The city of Washougal has been awarded a $1 million loan from the state government’s public works assistance account for its wastewater treatment plant improvement project. “I don’t know the exact interest rate dynamics, but it’s a preferred interest rate over market rate. If we went out for a revenue bond for this $1 million, we’d pay whatever the market rate is for a city with our bond rating, but the loan will be a lower rate,” Washougal City Manager David Scott told city councilors during an Aug. 9 workshop. “This helps us in terms of doing everything we can to mitigate costs moving forward, which translates into rates. We’re doing everything we can to mitigate (costs) in that area.”

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washougal, WA
Local
Washington Government
Washougal, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Water#Infrastructure#High Water#Water Treatment#Legislature#The Post Record#The Department Of Ecology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy