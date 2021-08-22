Cancel
Public Safety

DUI patrols to increase as number of DUI-related crashes skyrocket

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross Washington and Idaho, law enforcement is increasing the number of DUI patrols in an effort to limit the amount of accidents related to driving under the influence. The patrols started on Friday, August 20 and will be on the streets through Labor Day. This timing coincides with the summer driving season, known as the 100 Deadliest Days by law enforcement. This is due to the increased number of people out on the roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day, where there is usually a significant increase in deadly crashes.

