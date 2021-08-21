Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky DB Commit Andre Stewart Talks Vols, Upcoming Plans

By Matt Ray
 7 days ago
Kennesaw, Ga.-- Kentucky defensive back commit Andre Stewart was one of several prized skilled players on the field during Friday's 9:00 p.m. ET nightcap in the Corky Kell Classic, and he was a frequent standout during the game.

It should come as no surprise considering that Stewart has been a national recruit since he was a freshman in high school, and while he has been committed to Kentucky for several months, that has not stopped multiple schools from pursuing him.

One of those schools is Tennessee, which got him on campus twice in June and will get him back in Knoxville for an official visit at some point this fall.

"They know what they are doing," Stewart said about what stands out about the push from Tennessee. "They know the guys they want, and they know how they want to use me in their scheme. They just show a lot of love."

Stewart visited Tennessee twice when the recruiting period opened in June, and the Vols made an impression on the Wildcats commit during those trips.

"The way they kept it real with me," Stewart said about what stood out about the visits to Knoxville. "They kept it one hundred with me about how they could use me and where they see me at. I enjoyed the facility and seeing the new culture there with the new coaching staff. I liked that a lot."

Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks and Secondary Coach Willie Banks have made an impression on the Kentucky commit as well.

"I just like that they kept it one hundred with me," Stewart said about what he saw from the duo. "Everything they tell me and show me, I can see, and I appreciate that.

Tennessee's push has certainly caught Stewart's attention, but the Peach State standout remains firm in his commitment to the Wildcats.

"The Wildcats have shown me a lot of love," Stewart said. "They can definitely use me in their scheme, and Coach Stewart and that staff have been recruiting me since I was a freshman. They believe in me, and I believe in them."

However, Stewart plans to give the Vols a deeper look during an official visit sometime this fall.

Regardless of what happens at the end of Stewart's recruitment, one team is getting a well-rounded defensive back prospect. When asked, he offered insight into what he brings to the table as a player.

"I can definitely come up and make tackles and play back in coverage very well," Stewart offered. "I also keep my teammates first. I am a team-first guy, and I want to coach them up and help make them better. I believe I am a dog, though. I am going to do what I have to do. It is all about winning out and getting to game fifteen now."

