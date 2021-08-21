FREE Virtual Debt Relief Legal Advice Clinic Scheduled for October 2

The Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, the Knoxville Bar Association, and the Federal Bar Associations in the Eastern District of Tennessee, in partnership with Legal Aid of East Tennessee (LAET), the Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services, and the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission will host a virtual Debt Relief Legal Advice Clinic for pre-screened individuals on Saturday, October 2, beginning at 9:00 a.m. by Zoom. The advice clinic will be available to qualified individuals who live in counties in the Eastern District that are within the territory of LAET. Attorneys will volunteer to conduct initial meetings with the clients to discuss their situations and options.