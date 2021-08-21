Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

FREE Virtual Debt Relief Legal Advice Clinic Scheduled for October 2

By design
knoxfocus.com
 7 days ago

The Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, the Knoxville Bar Association, and the Federal Bar Associations in the Eastern District of Tennessee, in partnership with Legal Aid of East Tennessee (LAET), the Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services, and the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission will host a virtual Debt Relief Legal Advice Clinic for pre-screened individuals on Saturday, October 2, beginning at 9:00 a.m. by Zoom. The advice clinic will be available to qualified individuals who live in counties in the Eastern District that are within the territory of LAET. Attorneys will volunteer to conduct initial meetings with the clients to discuss their situations and options.

knoxfocus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Loudon, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Profession#Laet#Grainger Greene#Franklin Grundy#Lincoln#Legal Advice Clinics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy