Playtime: It’s time to talk about Back-To-School, plus a chance to try lacrosse

The Back-To-School talk is inevitable at this point, even though I have been informed by a teenager that it’s “cringe” to talk about it ahead of time at home. I don’t want to be a summer buzzkill so I try not to bring it up too early in August, but there have been some Edmonds School District calendar changes, I got emails from both of my kids’ schools today and I know when said teenager’s picture day is, so Back-to-School it is.