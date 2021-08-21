Cancel
Facebook Removes 20 Million COVID-19 Misinformation Posts

By Jan Wondra
This past Wednesday, Facebook announced that between April and June it removed 20 million posts that contained COVID-19 misinformation. The platform also confirmed that warning labels had been added to more than 190 million COVID-19-related posts. The data was released as part of the platform’s Community Standards Enforcement Report, and, starting this past Wednesday, it is accompanied every quarter by the Widely Viewed Content Report.

Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Scientist goes viral for effortlessly debunking Covid vaccine misinformation being spread on TikTok

A scientist has gone viral for combatting another virus – misinformation surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Posting on TikTok, Tracy, who says she is a retired college professor and holds a PhD in microbiology and immunology creates duets with people who are spreading misinformation and addresses their points in turn to show people why they are demonstrably false.
InternetFOXBusiness

Twitter permanently suspends Alex Berenson over coronavirus tweets

Twitter has permanently suspended former New York Times journalist and author Alex Berenson, a critic of coronavirus lockdowns and mandates, from its platform. "The account you referenced has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News in response to an inquiry Saturday night.
SciencePosted by
93.1 WZAK

Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is Out There’ Feeding Into COVID-19 Mistrust

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Lingering concerns around vaccine safety and comparisons to the Tuskegee syphilis study prompted a new campaign encouraging vaccination. A collaboration between the descendants of the original Tuskegee Study, the Ad Council, and the COVID Collaborative hopes to provide people with useful information in deciding whether to get vaccinated.
Presidential ElectionNeowin

Twitter is now allowing users to report elections and COVID-19 misinformation

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter have been moderating information related to COVID-19 and elections for quite some time on their respective platforms. Other websites like YouTube are doing the same as well. However, there has recently been increased pressure from the White House to "do more" since U.S. President Joe Biden claimed that fake news related to COVID-19 on social media is "killing people". To reduce the spread of misinformation on topics like COVID-19, vaccines, and elections, Twitter is now testing a process which allows users to report tweets that contain inaccurate information.
New York City, NYNew York Post

COVID vaccine doubter Alex Berenson permanently banned from Twitter

Conservative commentator and vaccine doubter Alex Berenson has reportedly been permanently suspended from Twitter for violating the social media platform’s COVID-19 misinformation rules. Berenson’s account was banned Saturday after “repeated violations” of the rules, a Twitter spokesperson told NBC News in a statement. Berenson, a one-time New York Times reporter,...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook releases chart ranking its most popular posts to combat claims it spreads misinformation

Facebook has published a new report that collects the most popular posts on its platform to appear more transparent about which content proves is prevalent on the website. The “widely viewed content reports” come out quarterly – despite Facebook being an app that most people check daily or hourly – and show the most viewed News Feed posts in the United States.
Public Healthtechxplore.com

Data mining tools combat COVID-19 misinformation and identify symptoms

UC Riverside computer scientists are developing tools to help track and monitor COVID-19 symptoms and to sift through misinformation about the disease on social media. Using Google Trends data, a group led by Vagelis Papalexakis, an associate professor in the Marlan and Rosemary Bourns College of Engineering; and Jia Chen, an assistant professor of teaching, developed an algorithm that identified three symptoms unique to COVID-19 compared to the flu: ageusia—loss of the tongue's taste function—shortness of breath, and anosmia, or loss of smell. The algorithm was developed in collaboration with two graduate students, Md Imrul Kaish and Md Jakir Hossain, at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Internetmakeuseof.com

Reddit Responds to Moderators' Call to Ban COVID-19 Misinformation

After hundreds of moderators urged Reddit to ban COVID-19 misinformation on the platform, Reddit has taken a stance. The platform responded by upholding its decision to allow "debate and dissent" about the pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccines. "Dissent" Is Part of Reddit's Foundation. In an open letter on r/vaxxhappened, over...

