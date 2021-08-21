Facebook Removes 20 Million COVID-19 Misinformation Posts
This past Wednesday, Facebook announced that between April and June it removed 20 million posts that contained COVID-19 misinformation. The platform also confirmed that warning labels had been added to more than 190 million COVID-19-related posts. The data was released as part of the platform’s Community Standards Enforcement Report, and, starting this past Wednesday, it is accompanied every quarter by the Widely Viewed Content Report.arkvalleyvoice.com
