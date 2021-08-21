Facebook Removes 20 Million COVID-19 Misinformation Posts

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter have been moderating information related to COVID-19 and elections for quite some time on their respective platforms. Other websites like YouTube are doing the same as well. However, there has recently been increased pressure from the White House to "do more" since U.S. President Joe Biden claimed that fake news related to COVID-19 on social media is "killing people". To reduce the spread of misinformation on topics like COVID-19, vaccines, and elections, Twitter is now testing a process which allows users to report tweets that contain inaccurate information.