NFL

Now that he’s healthy, Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge is waking up early to meet QB Russell Wilson for ‘extra class time’

By Bob Condotta
The Spokesman-Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENTON – First things first. Yes, Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge – listed as D’Wayne on the team’s roster – prefers to go by Dee. That might be increasingly relevant now that Seattle’s first pick in the 2021 draft – taken 56th overall – is back on the field at the VMAC, taking part in practices all week after sitting out the first three weeks while dealing with a toe injury.

NFLchurchleaders.com

Russell and Ciara Wilson’s Private Worship Moment Goes Viral

With NFL training camps in full swing, and tonight’s Hall of Fame game kicking off the 2021 preseason, photos of football players are everywhere. But should they be? That question is being asked after someone posted to social media a picture of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, worshiping at church.
NFLPosted by
AllSyracue

Lakiem Williams Signs with Seattle Seahawks

Former Syracuse linebacker Lakiem Williams signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, joining former teammate Alton Robinson on the roster. Williams and Robinson both played for Syracuse during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The move coincides with the released of veteran defensive end Aldon Smith, which opened up a roster...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLthespun.com

Seattle Seahawks TE Reportedly Suffers Broken Foot

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of depth at numerous positions heading into the 2021 season. But an injury to one potential breakout player could damage their TE depth. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson will be out “for an extended stretch” after suffering a broken foot. Worse still, it’s an injury to the same area where he suffered damage last year.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR 2 Days After Cutting Him

Two days ago, the Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Darece Robinson in a series of moves to open up a spot on the team’s roster. About 48 hours later, he’s landed back in Seattle. The Seahawks announced that they re-signed Robinson on Thursday after letting him go earlier in the...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s new Seahawks teammate throws shade at Jared Goff

The Seattle Seahawks added a new tight end in Gerald Everett. Everett spent his previous couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was catching passes from Jared Goff. Now, Everett is benefiting from Russell Wilson, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and the tight end is poised for a huge season.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On Seahawks, Duane Brown

Duane Brown‘s hold-in effort has now long surpassed Jamal Adams‘, with the Seahawks left tackle having observed the team’s practices for nearly a month. The team is looking into a compromise. The Seahawks are now looking into adjusting Brown’s 2021 compensation, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com notes (video link). They are...
NFLAthlonSports.com

NFL Scouts Talk Anonymously About NFC West Teams

The NFC West could be the toughest division in the NFL in the 2021 season. A year after getting two teams in the playoffs, all four are capable of doing so this season and two in particular have bigger aspirations. Seattle is the defending NFC West champion but the Seahawks have some big questions to answer on defense and need the offensive line to protect Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Rams are all-in this season after swapping Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford at quarterback. San Francisco is hoping better health will key their turnaround, but the 49ers' ultimate outcome is tied to what happens under center. Arizona just missed out on the postseason last year and has added some big-name veterans through free agency to rectify that in 2021.
NFLSeattle Times

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Duane Brown, Jamal Adams and working with Kobe’s trainer

RENTON — Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t play in the first preseason game Saturday night in Las Vegas against the Raiders. But in a sign that he might see some action this Saturday when the Seahawks play the Broncos at Lumen Field at 7 p.m., he met the media after practice Wednesday, something he does weekly during the regular season. It was only the second time he has talked to the media since training camp began July 28.
NFLField Gulls

Dee Eskridge embracing the Metcalf rookie routine

D’Wayne Eskridge was selected 56th overall by the Seattle Seahawks, prefers to go by Dee, works really hard, and was compared to Tyler Lockett before joining the team. He also has had a big toe injury for two months, but this might not affect his ability to be game-ready in the least.
NFLField Gulls

Rashaad Penny and Dee Eskridge back practicing for Seahawks

In what might be the biggest single-day talent boost of the season for the Seattle Seahawks, three new additions joined the practice field on Tuesday. The biggest news of the day is obviously the contract extension and subsequent suiting up of Jamal Adams. However, RB2 and WR3 Rashaad Penny and...

