Now that he’s healthy, Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge is waking up early to meet QB Russell Wilson for ‘extra class time’
RENTON – First things first. Yes, Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge – listed as D’Wayne on the team’s roster – prefers to go by Dee. That might be increasingly relevant now that Seattle’s first pick in the 2021 draft – taken 56th overall – is back on the field at the VMAC, taking part in practices all week after sitting out the first three weeks while dealing with a toe injury.www.spokesman.com
