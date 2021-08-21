Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Immunocompromised Coloradans Receive Third Dose Of Vaccine At UCHealth

By Karen Morfitt
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – UCHealth in Aurora is among the first to begin offering a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those who are immunocompromised. Studies state they may not have the same protection against the virus with just two doses.

Dean Cavalier found out he would need a liver transplant just before COVID-19 started to spread in Colorado.

“It progressed very rapidly to where I was on the transplant list where you have less than a week to live,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFfmw_0bZ48dNc00

(credit: CBS)

He was fortunate to find a donor, but the medication he was on made him more susceptible to the virus.

“It’s a new lifestyle. You’re supposed to be a little more careful and that’s just another added thing to be careful about,” Cavalier said.

As soon as he was eligible, he got vaccinated, giving him some protection against COVID. Studies would later show a third dose however would be more adequate for those with a weakened immune system.

“We saw that antibody response went from about 48% up to about 68%, so a significant change,” Dr. Meghan O’Meara, a nurse practitioner with the organ transplant team at UCHealth, University of Colorado said.

She is among the doctors treating Cavalier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kT9qA_0bZ48dNc00

(credit: CBS)

“We really think the potential benefit of this vaccine really outweighs risks, and this is really going to provide them with an adequate immune response,” she said.

When UCHealth announced they would be providing a third dose of the vaccine, Cavalier didn’t hesitate to be among the first to sign up.

“I want to be at the protected level with COVID so I can continue on enjoying life and things,” he said.

While he’s excited to get back to doing the things he loves without fear, he says it’s about giving his family peace of mind and above all honoring the gift he was given.

“I got a second chance at living my life and all so I don’t want to squander that opportunity,” Cavalier said.

If you are eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine you can schedule an appointment online . Find more information on the CDC’s latest guidelines surrounding vaccines .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Vaccines
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Health
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uchealth#Cdc#Coloradans#Covid#University Of Colorado#Uchealth#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Longmont, COPosted by
CBS Denver

COVID Patient Returns To Hospital In Longmont To Serenade Health Care Workers Who Took Care Of Him

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s first COVID-19 patients to be hospitalized returned to the hospital that treated him for the first time since his release, this time in an effort to thank the people who helped save his career and life. Jacob Larson was first person hospitalized with COVID-19 at UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital last year. He sang for medical workers on Wednesday as part of the hospital’s annual summer barbecue. (credit: CBS) Larson, a singer who often performs at weddings and other celebrations, surprised many of his former doctors and nurses by singing to them while they ate lunch. Larson,...
Charleston, WVWBOY

West Virginia receives third dose of COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Centers for Disease Control just came out with news about an update to COVID vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals on Friday, and our state is one of the first to receive them. The state of West Virginia continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated as Delta...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Coloradans Getting Third Dose Of COVID Vaccine Say They Feel ‘More Protected Than Ever’

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Some of the first Coloradans to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine say they feel more protected than ever before from the deadly virus. Coloradans who are immunocompromised have been granted permission to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in order to increase the efficacy of the vaccines. Those considered healthy have not been granted authorization for so-called “booster shots” as of the posting of this article. (credit: Getty Images) “I have absolutely gotten the COVID vaccine. My first, my second and now my third,” said Betsy Craig, a Northern Colorado...
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Some Iowans eagerly receive third dose of vaccine

WAUKEE, Iowa — Some familiar faces arrived at clinics and pharmacies Saturday to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The patients taking up many of the appointments were those getting their third dose of the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control just cleared the additional dose for people who are immunocompromised. Pharmacies...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Health Officers Reaffirm In-Person Schooling Amid Delta Variant Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – With the school year underway, Bay Area health officers reaffirmed their support for the resumption of in-person learning amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant. “The lack of in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic not only disrupted education, but it also weakened social supports and harmed the mental health of students,” said a joint statement by health officers from all nine Bay Area counties and the City of Berkeley, along with health officers in the Monterey Bay area. Read the full statement here Officials went on to say, “The risks and benefits of returning to...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Public Healthabc23.com

Health Corncern With Covid Vaccines

To get the vaccine or not to – that’s the question many families have been discussing since three pharmaceutical giants unveiled their COVID vaccinations months ago. However, it isn’t a conceivable choice for some with preexisting health issues that could cause serious harm. Mary Ferrenberg and Edith Weible both want...

Comments / 3

Community Policy