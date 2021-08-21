The Best Bat Flips of July

As August is in full swing, it’s time to take a look back towards July, to commemorate a month with some of the best bat flips and drops we have seen all season. It’s going to be a difficult task and an exciting mess to narrow it all down to the Best Bat Flip of the Month, which is exactly why I’m having you, the wonderful Pitcher List community do it for me instead. For those keeping score at home, in April the community bestowed Nick Castellanos with the highest of bat flipping honors, in May, Ronald Acuña Jr. wore the crown, and in June, Taylor Trammell took home the gold. It’s now time to vote for the best of the best in July! For a quick refresher, the following selections are all in chronological order and are not ranked.