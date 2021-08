Welcome back to this week’s Buy & Sell, where I may be leaning way too heavily into the Yankees and Red Sox, but I can’t help it. I mean, there’s a lot of hot hitters on both teams right now, with an honorable shallow league mention to Alex Verdugo, who has made me dizzy with multi-hit games. But honestly, there’s some solid strategy in considering teams that are out of contention to guide your roster decisions, as you may need to cut bait with crusty vets on bad teams and ride surprising hot hands on competitors. All this talk of hot hands and crusts makes me hungry for some September apple pie, so let’s get baking with the list!