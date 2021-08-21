Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

A look into the financials of the NHL amid raising the cap and inking new deals

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, ALBERTA - SEPTEMBER 28: General Manager Julien BriseBois of the Tampa Bay Lightning poses with the Stanley Cup following the series-winning victory over the Dallas Stars in Game Six of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on September 28, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julien Brisebois
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Stanley Cup#Inking#Financials#Rogers Place#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Rangers Announce Death Of Franchise Legend, Hockey Hall Of Famer

The New York Rangers announced Sunday night that franchise legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert has passed away. He was 80. Gilbert suited up at forward for the Rangers from 1960-78, finishing his NHL career with 406 goals and 1,021 total points. The Montreal native was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruins’ Charlie Coyle Proposes To Girlfriend Danielle Hooper In Nantucket

Members of the Boston Bruins organization are about to have a busy wedding season. Next up? Charlie Coyle and Danielle Hooper. The Bruins center on Sunday announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Danielle Hooper via Instagram after proposing in Nantucket. “We are locked in,” Coyle captioned a collection of photos...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins Made Value Pick With Brett Harrison

The NHL Entry Draft has culminated in a mixed-bag of results for the Boston Bruins in recent years. There have been some major hits, some major flops and just about everything in between for the team since Don Sweeney took over as the team’s general manager. One thing that’s been...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

NHL 22 Reveal Trailer Shows Off a New Look for the Franchise on PS5, PS4

Things are certainly shaping up nicely for NHL 22, aren't they? While normally a generational transition for a sports title is something to be feared — we still haven't forgotten NHL 15 — NHL 22 seems poised to buck that trend. The last of EA's sports franchises to make the leap to the Frostbite engine, NHL is finally receiving long-overdue visual improvements, and the reveal trailer spends most of its runtime making sure you know about them.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Are the Best in the NHL at Managing Salary Cap

The Toronto Maple Leafs have one of the best salary cap situations in the NHL. Though many latch on to the Toronto Maple Leafs recent injury/luck based playoff failures and equate them to the team’s unusual decision to allocate a large percentage of their available cap money to a small group of elite players, this is not in any way a problem.
NHLkfgo.com

Jasper Weatherby inks deal with NHL’s San Jose Sharks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Forward Jasper Weatherby will pursue his professional career, signing with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, the club announced on Tuesday. Weatherby, a fourth-round selection by the Sharks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, inks an entry-level contract and will report to the club immediately. “This weekend...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Looks To Destigmatize Weed With New Business Deal

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and over the last few years, he has made sure to use his stardom to his advantage thanks to various business deals. Durant has also been very honest about his weed usage, which makes it unsurprising that he would sign a deal with a weed-related company.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

NHL 22 Shows First Proper Look at Gameplay with New Trailer

After NHL 22’s reveal trailer last week, it was only a matter of time before we got a proper look at how the frozen sports next-gen debut would play. Today, we get our first real glimpse at the game, with a pretty extensive gameplay trailer with commentary that highlights the new features coming to this year’s entry.
NHLCBS Sports

Flyers' Sean Couturier: Inks eight-year deal

Couturier signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension with Philadelphia on Thursday. Couturier's deal will keep him with the Flyers through the 2029-30 campaign, at which point he'll be 37 years old. Barring a trade, this contract will almost certainly see the world-class center retire having only played for Philadelphia. Over the course of his 10 NHL seasons, the Phoenix native racked up 174 goals and 269 assists plus another 22 points in 39 playoffs contests. With a full 82-game campaign, Couturier should be a near-lock to get back over the 20-goal threshold and could even look to reach the 30-goal mark for the third time in his career.
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

NFL and NHL salary caps have worked out well for players

Salary caps are a controversial issue in any collective bargaining situation in professional sports. The introduction of a cap by National Hockey League owners resulted in a lockout that led to the cancellation of 2004-05 NHL season. The salary cap issue caused another season disruption in 2012-13. In short, salary...
NHLBradenton Herald

Wild sign veteran defenseman Jordie Benn to 1-year deal

The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jordie Benn to a one-year, $900,000 contract on Friday, adding another veteran option after an offseason of change on the blue line. The 34-year-old Benn had one goal, nine assists and a plus-7 rating over 39 games with the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets last season. He played in three playoff games for the Jets.
NHLmarkerzone.com

5 NHL COACHES ON THE HOT SEAT

Though the 2021-22 NHL season has yet to begin, there are several coaches throughout the league whose leashes are quite tight given how their teams performed a season prior. In an article from Adam Proteau of The Hockey News, he listed five coaches who are already on the hot seat as we continue through the dog days of summer. The first is Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames, who despite coming in midway through the 2020-21 season was unable to turn his team around. At number two is Travis Green of the Vancouver Canucks, who saw his team take a major step backwards last season after showing plenty of promise in 2019-20. Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks is another man on the list. Though he hasn't been able to do much given the roster he has had in past seasons, general manager Stan Bowman gave him plenty more weapons to work with this season, meaning the pressure is on. Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill is another who has gotten some leniency due to the lack of talent he's had to work worth, but enough is enough here. Detroit needs to begin to show signs of turning things around this season.
NHLSports Illustrated

Top 10 International Hockey Defensemen

In our 2020 Collector’s Edition, The Top 100 Defensemen Of All-Time, we only included NHLers, and that’s because comparing the skills, resumes and accomplishments of players from across the Atlantic to NHL players is an inexact science – so we gave them their own list. It only contains players from...
NHLchatsports.com

Washington Capitals: Top 10 rivalry games of all-time

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. As Washington Capitals fans, we’ve been spoiled with some memorable rivalry games over the last four decades. Whether it’s contests against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers or another opponent I’m missing (sorry Carolina Hurricanes, you’re not quite there yet), the Caps have been there to provide some memorable moments and some not so memorable moments in these encounters.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Adam Oates – Undrafted, Elite Playmaker, Hall of Famer & NHL Best

Over the long and storied history of the NHL, some of the best playmakers have left their mark on the league. One of those players who left his mark as one of the league’s best playmakers is Adam Oates, who played for six different teams over 19 seasons. During stops...
NHLESPN

Carolina Hurricanes continue tussle with Montreal Canadiens, tender stunning one-year, $6.1 million offer to Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Carolina tendered an offer sheet to restricted free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Saturday as the ongoing storyline between the Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens continued. Two years after Carolina star forward Sebastian Aho received a five-year, $42 million tender as a restricted free agent from the Canadiens, a deal that the Hurricanes matched, Montreal had the tables turned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy