A look into the financials of the NHL amid raising the cap and inking new deals

Though the 2021-22 NHL season has yet to begin, there are several coaches throughout the league whose leashes are quite tight given how their teams performed a season prior. In an article from Adam Proteau of The Hockey News, he listed five coaches who are already on the hot seat as we continue through the dog days of summer. The first is Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames, who despite coming in midway through the 2020-21 season was unable to turn his team around. At number two is Travis Green of the Vancouver Canucks, who saw his team take a major step backwards last season after showing plenty of promise in 2019-20. Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks is another man on the list. Though he hasn't been able to do much given the roster he has had in past seasons, general manager Stan Bowman gave him plenty more weapons to work with this season, meaning the pressure is on. Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill is another who has gotten some leniency due to the lack of talent he's had to work worth, but enough is enough here. Detroit needs to begin to show signs of turning things around this season.