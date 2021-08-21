Man barricades himself in home with 4 kids after shooting wife, HPD says

Police said they have reason to believe a man barricaded himself inside a southeast Houston home with four children inside after shooting his wife Saturday afternoon.

SWAT officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting call in the 6300 block of Belmark Street around 4 p.m.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

"Responding units be advised, the suspect is still inside the residence with children inside and armed," a 911 dispatcher could be heard saying in Rangecast audio.

Officials told ABC13 the oldest child believed to be inside the home is 9 years old and the youngest is just a toddler.

SWAT officers were still trying to negotiate with the man.