Chef Gordon Ramsay set to debut largest Hell’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Resort Southern California – Spring 2022 – Opening Soon
The Third Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN Location in the Country (and First in Southern California) Is Anticipated to Open in Spring 2022. July, 2021, Harrah’s Resort Southern California announced their partnership with celebrated multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay to launch a brand-new HELL’S KITCHEN restaurant, set to debut in Spring 2022.www.great-taste.net
