The hum of more than 100 motorcycles engines was heard throughout Luzerne County on Saturday.

The 5th Annual Bike Run for the Richard E. Williams III scholarship fund took place in Harveys Lake.

Kickstands were up at Rich and Charlotte's Restaurant just after 12 p.m.

Proceeds from the ride benefit Lake Lehman students.

Organizers say the event in Luzerne County gets bigger every year thanks to the community support.