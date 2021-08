BLOOMINGTON – Jack Tuttle collects the snap, drops back a few steps, sets his feet and waits. He’s not still for long. Maybe not even a full second. Certainly less than two. But just enough time to see the defenders in the middle of the field depart toward the edges and a window open in the middle of the field where freshman wide receiver Jordyn Williams is running a deep slant route. Williams is one of his primary reads, so Tuttle finds him quickly and hits him in the chest with a laser of a throw for about 15 yards and a first down.