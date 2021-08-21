Scarlett Johansson’s Lawyer Slams Disney After Company Seeks to Push Lawsuit to Private Arbitration

Patty Jenkins has stood up today about the arrival of her superhuman continuation Wonder Woman 1984, calling the film’s half breed rollout—which put it all the while on both HBO Max and in theaters—“heartbreaking,” and, “the best choice of a bunch of very bad choices.” Jenkins made her comments in an atmosphere that might comfortably be described as “preaching to the choir,” talking at the current year’s CinemaCon, the yearly gathering for the proprietors of huge, encased boxes that individuals pay to be packed into close by in excess of 100 others, all breathing on one another, for quite a long time at a time. (Or then again “movietheaters,” as they were known in the Before Time.)
