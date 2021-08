The Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans has announced all flights are canceled Sunday as Hurricane Ida arrives at the Louisiana coast, WDSU reported Saturday. According to Erin Burns with MSY, there are 36 cancelations to and from MSY as of 11:40 a.m., said the outlet. On FlightAware.com, seven cancellations were reported at the airport from 6:40 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. Saturday.