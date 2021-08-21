Update on the latest sports
UNDATED (AP) — Gerrit Cole makes his second start for the Yankees since coming off the COVID-19 injured list when New York hosts Minnesota on Saturday. Cole pitched one-run ball over 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, allowing two hits and striking out nine. He was up to 100 mph with his fastball and said he felt strong despite a 2 ½ week break forced by his positive virus test. Fellow right-hander Kenta Maeda starts for the Twins.
