Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Update on the latest sports

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — Gerrit Cole makes his second start for the Yankees since coming off the COVID-19 injured list when New York hosts Minnesota on Saturday. Cole pitched one-run ball over 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, allowing two hits and striking out nine. He was up to 100 mph with his fastball and said he felt strong despite a 2 ½ week break forced by his positive virus test. Fellow right-hander Kenta Maeda starts for the Twins.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Kenta Maeda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Covid#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels#Dodgers#Mlb News Bucks#The Milwaukee Bucks#Nba#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Cincinnati Reds#Chicago Cubs#The Reds And Cubs#The Chicago White Sox#The New York Yankees#Pac 12#Fresno State#Oregon State#Portland State#Indycar Gateway Indycar#Indycar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Greece
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Is Focused On Marc Gasol To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been busy this NBA offseason after being eliminated in the first round last year. They were hit hard by injuries to key stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which ended their postseason run early. This time around, they aim for things to be different.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

College football is officially back and that means ESPN’s College GameDay is back on TV screens around the country. During Saturday morning’s show, the GameDay crew gave a brief look at the day’s slate of games. The first game of the day pits Nebraska against Illinois in a Big Ten showdown.
Cincinnati, OHwtloam.com

Sports Update: Tuesday, August 17th

Monday- Jonathan India, Aristides Aquino and Tucker Barnhart each hit two-run homers to lead Cincinnati to a 14-5 win over the Chicago Cubs at GABP. India, the Reds rookie seco baseman, went 3-6 at the plate with 5 RBI. Game two of the series is tonight at 7:10pm. Live coverage begins at 6:40pm on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Latest Update On The Patriots' Quarterback Competition

Bill Belichick hasn't revealed who he plans to start at quarterback for the New England Patriots' upcoming season opener -- not even to the quarterbacks themselves, apparently. Cam Newton told reporters Belichick hasn't given any confirmation about whether he'd be starting the Patriots' Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins...
NBABoston Globe

NBA, pair of MLB teams latest to mandate COVID-19 vaccination

All NBA team personnel who will be near players and referees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this season, the league told its clubs in a memo on Friday. It essentially covers anyone who will travel with teams; be around the bench areas; have access to home, visiting and referee locker rooms; and those working at the scorer’s table. The league also said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that the policy may be updated when federal agencies release “expected guidance related to booster shots.”
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 players you should be prepared to lose this offseason

3 players you should be prepared for the Cleveland Indians to lose this offseason. There’s a little over a month left in the 2021 season and that means that attention is slowly drifting towards the upcoming offseason. For some teams, the postseason provides a more clear focus at the moment, but majority of the league is in the planning process for the winter months.
MLBSportsGrid

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 8/26/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBnumberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho sitting Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies. Varsho is taking a seat after starting the last five games, both behind the plate and in the outfield. Carson Kelly is replacing Varsho at catcher and hitting cleanup on Thursday. Christian Walker is hitting sixth after batting cleanup on Wednesday.
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

College of Southern Idaho sports updates

It’s go time for College of Southern Idaho athletics. The volleyball and cross country athletes have returned to campus and the rest are filtering in this week. The CSI volleyball team played their annual gold/black scrimmage Thursday evening. The CSI athletic department is hosting the Lori Rogers Fly Like an...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors gets an early start

Aug 19, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) doubles during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports. It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Will the Washington Nationals’ top prospect Keibert Ruiz be back in the majors in 2021?

Talking to reporters in the immediate aftermath of the Washington Nationals’ fire sale at the trade deadline, GM Mike Rizzo described catcher Keibert Ruiz, 23, as the main cog in the 4-for-2 deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers in return for a package that included Ruiz, 23-year-old starter Josiah Gray, pitcher Gerardo Carillo, 22, and 25-year-old outfielder Donovan Casey.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday

Is it really the final Friday before Labor Day Weekend? It's amazing how opening day can feel like it was both yesterday and eons ago, depending on your perspective. Anyway, we're looking at a typically full slate with 15 evening affairs. The marque matchup features a pair of second-place teams trying to get closer in the divisional race as well as challenging for the AL wild card as Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees visit Sean Manaea and the Oakland Athletics.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Friday 8/27/21

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.
MLBchatsports.com

A Brief and Nostalgic Ode to the Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 07: General view of a faulty light tower in left field before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Cincinnati Reds at the Oakland Coliseum on May 7, 2019 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the Cincinnati Reds 2-0. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Weekly Planner: Week 22 (2021)

A pair of teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum next week, with one playing five games and another scheduled for a week-high eight. The remaining 28 teams have game totals of six and seven, with 19 clubs scheduled for the former and nine for the latter. Import your...
Baseballallfans.co

This Date in Baseball

1918 — The Chicago Cubs, behind the pitching of Lefty Tyler, clinched the National League pennant with a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. 1934 — The Philadelphia A’s ended Schoolboy Rowe’s 16-game winning streak with a 13-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers. 1948 — Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn...
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

The Cincinnati Reds avoided a sweep after beating Milwaukee 5-1. Sonny Gray was dominant, throwing six shutout innings for his sixth win. Home runs from Jonathan India and Nick Castellanos helped Cincinnati score the first five runs of the game. India finished with three RBI. Cincinnati is now two games up on the Padres in the race for the final NL Wild Card spot. The Reds will be in Miami for a weekend series beginning tonight. The next Reds on Radio broadcast will be tomorrow afternoon with pregame at 4:40 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.
MLBwcn247.com

Dodgers rally with 3 runs in 8th to beat Rockies 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith snapped a tie with a bases-loaded, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Smith stroked a 3-1 pitch from Daniel Bard into left field, scoring Max Muncy and Mookie Betts to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. They finally cashed in with the bases loaded after failing to score under similar circumstances in the first and third innings. The Rockies fell to 16-48 on the road. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen earned his 341st career save, tying him with Rollie Fingers for 14th on the all-time list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy