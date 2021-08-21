Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane postpones final round of Northern Trust

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The approach of Hurricane Henri has prompted the PGA Tour to postpone tomorrow’s final round of The Northern Trust until Monday. Today’s third round is proceeding as scheduled. The New Jersey coast across from Manhattan has been placed under a tropical storm warning and a flood watch. It’s the second time in 10 years the tournament was disrupted by a hurricane. It also happened in 2011 at Plainfield when the event was shortened to 54 holes.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Collin Mchugh
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Manuel Margot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Oilers#Extreme Weather#Ap#The Pga Tour#The Northern Trust#Carnoustie#Scandinavian#Scottish#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Chicago White Sox#The Los Angeles Angels#Al Mvp#Titans#Espn#The Houston Oilers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Channel

Dustin Johnson confirms Jon Rahm’s belief that DJ is Tour’s 'goldfish'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Earlier this week at the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm was asked after an opening 64 how he was able to bounce back so quickly from a disappointing close at last week’s Northern Trust. Rahm, of course, referenced “Ted Lasso,” the popular Apple TV series, starring Jason...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Jon Rahm KEEPS HALFWAY LEAD with second-round 67 at Northern Trust

Jon Rahm is going from strength to strength with each round he plays, shooting a superb 4-under-par 67 on Friday to hold a one-shot lead at the Northern Trust. Rahm shared the lead with Justin Thomas after round one, but he pulled away from his American opponent with a birdie on the 13th hole, which was his fourth hole of the second day.
GolfSportsnet.ca

Canada's Corey Conners shoots career-low round at The Northern Trust

Corey Conners recorded a third-round nine-under 62 at The Northern Trust, the first leg of the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs. According to Canadian golf journalist Adam Stanley, this is the Canadian's lowest-career round in his PGA Tour career. Conners' previous low-round was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, where he shot a 63.
Jersey City, NJNew York Post

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm storm to first-round lead at Northern Trust

The wind was up Thursday at Liberty National, whipping off the New York Harbor and across the Jersey City course with very few trees for protection. The conditions hardly led you to expect a pair of 8-under 63s to be setting the pace after the opening round of the Northern Trust, the first leg of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.
GolfESPN

Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, tied for lead in Northern Trust, have extra day to prepare for final round

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith were tied for the lead Saturday in the Northern Trust, and neither could have imagined how they got there. Smith had never shot better than 62 -- twice this year on the PGA Tour, once at his home club in Brisbane, Australia -- when he stood over a 12-foot putt on the 18th hole at Liberty National for a chance at the 13th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour.
NBAwcn247.com

Aces control Fever behind Williams' 15 in 87-71 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Riquna Williams scored 15 points and Kelsey Plum added 14 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 87-71. The Aces closed to within a half-game of the Connecticut Sun for the WNBA’s top seed to the playoffs. Plum’s basket with 3:24 left in the first quarter started a 14-3 run for Las Vegas to close the quarter and the Aces led the rest of the way. Las Vegas started the second with a 16-4 outburst, and Chelsea Gray’s deep 3-pointer extended the lead to 43-21 with 6:04 left.
Golfwcn247.com

American Crocker shoots 64 to share lead at European Masters

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — American Sean Crocker has shot a 6-under 64 to move up and share the lead after the third round of the European Masters. Crocker had six birdies and an eagle-3 at the 14th to finish on 10 under alongside Renato Paratore. The Italian’s round of 69 included retrieving his ball when it landed on a spectator’s backpack. They led by one stroke from two Englishmen, Matthew Jordan and Ross McGowan, and Jorge Campillo of Spain. They all carded 1-under 69 at Crans-sur-Sierre club high in the Swiss Alps. Twelve players are within three shots of the co-leaders.
NFLwcn247.com

Titans coach to miss preseason finale as outbreak grows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel (VRAY’-bul) will miss the Titans’ preseason finale a week after testing positive for COVID-19. A pair of coaches and another player also have joined the protocols as the team’s outbreak grows. The Titans announced special teams coach Craig Aukerman is back after missing a couple practices under the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Wide receiver coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling will miss Saturday night’s preseason finale with Chicago because of protocols. Rookie wide receiver Racey McMath also was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. A total of 12 players and coaches have been on the reserve list or in league protocols.
Golfwcn247.com

Bernhard Langer, Doug Barron share PGA Tour Champions lead

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Bernhard Langer birdied the final hole for a 6-under 66 and a share of the second-round lead Saturday in The Ally Challenge. A day after shooting his age on his 64th birthday, Langer had six birdies in a bogey-free round at Warwick Hills to match Doug Barron at 14-under 130. Langer has has 41 PGA Tour Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin’s record. The German star won his last title in March 2020. Barron shot 64. He won the Shaw Charity Classic two weeks ago in Calgary, Alberta, for his second senior title. Joe Durant was a stroke back after a 66.
Michigan Statewcn247.com

Ohio and Michigan to play Sunday for Little League title

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The championship of the Little League World Series on Sunday will feature a rematch of the Great Lakes regional title game, Ohio against Michigan. Michigan won the first time, 9-1, but Ohio can forget all about that if it comes back in the biggest game of all. It will be the first time two teams from the same region have played for the LLWS title, a product of COVID-19 travel restrictions that kept international clubs away. No team from Oho has ever won the tournament.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Connor Joe continues to shine in leadoff role

Aug 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Connor Joe (9) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning in game two of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. Connor Joe continues to shine in...
Golfwcn247.com

Garcia may be rounding into form with Ryder Cup on horizon

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Sergio Garcia shot a 5-under 67 and finished the third round of the BMW Championship four strokes behind the leaders. He's tied for fourth, which is the type of showing he needed after he came into this event ranked 44th in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 30 advance to next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake. Garcia is also 18th in the Ryder Cup points standings on the European side, although given his success in that event over the years, it’s reasonable to expect him on the team. He would surely help his chances if he can show he’s rounding into form.
Cleveland, OHwcn247.com

2nd-seeded Kontaveit beats Begu in Cleveland final

CLEVELAND (AP) — Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia won the Tennis in the Land final Saturday for her second WTA Tour title, beating Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 7-6 (5), 6-4. The 30th-ranked Kontaveit entered the tournament on a four-match losing streak, then won five matches in six days in the inaugural WTA 250 event. In the doubles final, top-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan beat Christina McHale of the United States and Sania Mirza of India 7-5, 6-3.

Comments / 0

Community Policy