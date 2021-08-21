Hurricane postpones final round of Northern Trust
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The approach of Hurricane Henri has prompted the PGA Tour to postpone tomorrow’s final round of The Northern Trust until Monday. Today’s third round is proceeding as scheduled. The New Jersey coast across from Manhattan has been placed under a tropical storm warning and a flood watch. It’s the second time in 10 years the tournament was disrupted by a hurricane. It also happened in 2011 at Plainfield when the event was shortened to 54 holes.www.wcn247.com
