Mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment

The stars of General Hospital are falling on either side of the COVID vaccine mandate debate — and it’s spilling onto social media. “I work on a set with unmasked, unvaccinated actors, because my union thus far @sagaftra has allowed this. Full stop,” Nancy Lee Grahn (who plays Alexis Davis) tweeted on August 12. “The reason there needs to be a vaccine mandate is because there are ppl who refuse to get vaccinated because they believe they somehow know more than the leading experts, the best scientists in the world, who are united in their findings that this vaccine is safe and necessary to lower our chances of dying or getting serious ill and of causing this for people who can’t be vaccinated,” she added in an Instagram post on August 23.