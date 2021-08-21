Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment

 8 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Across the country, more anti-vaccine and anti-mask demonstrations are taking scary and violent turns. People have been stabbed, punched or harassed at their homes for being in favor of vaccine and mask mandates. Often the assailants are parents. Educators, medical professionals and public figures have been stunned at the level at which they have been vilified. But with just over half the U.S. population vaccinated and the surging delta variant, harassment and outright assaults over efforts to curb the virus’ spread are looking to become their own epidemic. There is worry this kind of conduct will be tolerated as a new normal.

Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Phoenix, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-’Covid tyranny’ campaigner in hospital with virus

Caleb Wallace from Texas organised rallies against “Covid-tyranny” and criticised the use of masks to stem the spread of Covid-19 but is now in hospital himself fighting to cling on to his life.On Wednesday, Mr Wallace’s wife Jessica Wallace provided what she wrote was a “heartbreaking update” on Facebook.“He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favour,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to...
Dane County, WICity of Madison Wisconsin

Masks, Violence & Budget Topics

COVID-19: But first and foremost, we are again in a critical time for COVID-19, please wear your mask, get vaccinated! Effective on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 12:01 am, Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing a Face Covering Emergency Order, which requires that everyone age 2 and older wear a face covering or mask when in any enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person's own household or living unit, could be present. This requirement applies to all of Dane County. "We still believe vaccines are our best tool to protect our community," said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. "But as cases continue to increase, requiring face coverings is an easily added layer of protection to further help keep people safe, including our youngest children not yet eligible to be vaccinated."
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Texas businesses navigate conflicting mask mandates

TEXAS — Gov. Greg Abbott has received national attention for his refusal to allow local governments and schools to mandate masks, but local leaders are fighting back. Although the Texas Supreme Court ruled to temporarily allow Abbott’s ban on mask mandates to stand, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says his order for schools and businesses to require masks indoors is still in effect.
Portland, ORSFGate

Portland protests descend into violence as opposing groups clash with paintballs, weapons, chemical spray

Hundreds of far-left and far-right demonstrators clashed in Portland, Ore., on Sunday afternoon, firing paintballs, spraying chemicals and destroying property. Police haven't reported any deaths or injuries. But footage from the two areas where the demonstrations had occurred showed gunshots being fired, people being shoved to the ground, and some protesters breaking the windows of parked vehicles. Images showed at least one person surrendering to law enforcement officials where the shots had been fired. Dennis G. Anderson, 65, was charged with unlawful use and possession of a firearm shortly after the shooting, police said.
Worldkwit.org

Afghanistan Violence; Vaccine Hesitancy; Upcycling; Le Mans: The Exchange

This week on The Exchange, we take a look at how international events and issues, like the US military pullout from Afghanistan and the resurgance of the coronavirus, are affecting Americans and Siouxland residents. We also learn about the work of an Iowa State University professor who is trying to...
Educationkxnet.com

Mask mandates create conflict at Billings schools

A mask mandate to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Montana’s largest school district has resulted in pushback by teachers, their union, and some parents. Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham issued the mandate last weekend after an outbreak of COVID-19 within an extracurricular activity at one of the high schools. Earlier, masks were to have been recommended.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Man Threatens Widespread Violence at County Meeting About Masks

"There's hell coming" was one of the threats a Michigan man shouted during an Ottawa County meeting this week. A Board of Commissioners Meeting for Ottawa County, Michigan streamed live on Tuesday. The behavior and threats shouted by one resident has gotten National attention. Should we worry about the threats and is there any legal or medical truth to what this man was so passionate about? We'll break it down below.
Pennsylvania Statetalesbuzz.com

Meet a Pennsylvania mom set to lose her unemployment benefits because she can’t send her kid back to school. ‘They should not end any benefits until at least there is a vaccine for all ages.’

On Labor Day, 7.5 million Americans are projected to lose all of their unemployment benefits. One is Amanda Rinehart, 33, a mother in Pennsylvania who left her job to care for her child. With the pandemic still raging and her child too young for a vaccine, she will have to...
Ohio StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Vaccine choice demonstrators descend on Ohio Statehouse

With home-made signs and blasting bull horns, hundreds of people promoting vaccine choice demonstrated outside the Statehouse Tuesday, calling for passage of House Bill 248. The proposal from Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester, prohibits employers, including schools, nursing homes and hospitals from mandating workers to get the coronavirus vaccine. It...
Public Healthtvinsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Cast in Conflict Over Possible COVID Vaccine Mandate

The stars of General Hospital are falling on either side of the COVID vaccine mandate debate — and it’s spilling onto social media. “I work on a set with unmasked, unvaccinated actors, because my union thus far @sagaftra has allowed this. Full stop,” Nancy Lee Grahn (who plays Alexis Davis) tweeted on August 12. “The reason there needs to be a vaccine mandate is because there are ppl who refuse to get vaccinated because they believe they somehow know more than the leading experts, the best scientists in the world, who are united in their findings that this vaccine is safe and necessary to lower our chances of dying or getting serious ill and of causing this for people who can’t be vaccinated,” she added in an Instagram post on August 23.

