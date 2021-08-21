Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Russian police detain journalists backing media freedom

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police have detained several journalists who protested authorities’ decision to label a top independent TV channel as a “foreign agent.” The journalists held individual pickets Saturday outside the main headquarters of the country’s top domestic security agency, the FSB, on Moscow’s Lubyanka Square. They held placards such as “Journalism is not a crime” and “You are afraid of the truth.” They were protesting the Justice Ministry’s move on Friday to add the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel and the online investigative outlet Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories) to the list of “foreign agents.” The label implies closer government scrutiny and carries a strong pejorative connotation that could undermine the credibility of media outlets and hurt their advertising.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tv Channel#Advertising#Moscow#Protest Riot#Russian#Ap#The Justice Ministry#Dozhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Police arrest 50 protesters as four officers are injured after thousands of Covid conspiracy theorists flood Berlin in latest of a string of illegal demos

Protesters clashed with police in Berlin on Saturday as thousands of anti-vaxxers and Covid conspiracy theorists flooded the streets in the latest illegal demonstrations. Police had banned nine planned demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany. Some demonstrators tried to...
Politics101 WIXX

Russian court restricts Navalny spokesperson’s freedoms

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court imposed 18 months of restrictions on the freedom of movement of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, after finding her guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety rules, according to her Twitter account. Russia has cracked down on the opposition before a parliamentary election next...
EuropePublic Radio International PRI

Russian authorities continue crackdown on independent media

In Russia, authorities continue to crack down on independent media. One of the tools the Kremlin uses to harass, and in some cases silence independent voices is to brand them as "foreign agents" One of the latest media organizations in Russia to be labeled as a "foreign agent" is TV Rain, Russia's most popular independent TV news network. Host Carol Hills speaks with Mikhail Fishman, an independent journalist and an anchor with TV Rain.
Worldkfgo.com

Myanmar arrests two more journalists as post-coup media crackdown continues

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military government has arrested two more local journalists, the army-owned television reported on Saturday, in the latest in a sweeping crackdown on the media since a Feb. 1 coup. Sithu Aung Myint, a columnist for news site Frontier Myanmar and a commentator with Voice of America radio,...
WorldVoice of America

Media Rights Groups Demand Help for Afghan Journalists

The Taliban gave a first insight into how they view the media's role Tuesday, telling a news conference in Kabul that journalists are free to report and that they should "promote the unity of the nation." The press conference is the first held since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan...
Protestswcn247.com

Protest on wheels in Thai capital seeks government's ouster

BANGKOK (AP) — A long line of cars, trucks and motorbikes has wended its way through the Thai capital Bangkok in a mobile protest against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The protesters on wheels hope their nonviolent action, dubbed a “car mob,” can help force the ouster of Prayuth. They accuse him of botching the campaign against the coronavirus. Large-scale protests against Prayuth’s government began last year. But they picked up steam this year over its alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis by failing to secure timely and adequate supplies of vaccines. Organizers say the car mob protest evades legal limitations on gatherings that are aimed at enforcing social distancing.
WorldBirmingham Star

Intl journalists group urges for evacuation of media worker

Brussels [Belgium], August 20 (ANI): The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has urged for the necessary evacuation of media workers at critical risk in Afghanistan and asked the international community to expedite all evacuation and rescue operations. This comes a few days after Taliban militants carried out search operations in...
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
AnimalsThe Independent

Pitbull attack on Texas man caught on CCTV

A vicious attack on an elderly man by two dogs in Texas was captured by a surveillance camera. The man can be seen backing away as the two pitbulls aggressively approach him. He tries to fight them off with a boxcutter, but they continue biting him and eventually take him to the ground.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Former television star jailed for blackmail plot over ‘drugs debt’

A bodybuilder famous for his starring role in 1990s’ television programme Gladiators has been jailed for his part in a blackmail plot over a drugs debt. Michael Jefferson King, known to millions as Shadow from the ITV game show, was one of four people who kept a man detained in a flat in Acton, west London, during a torturous attack lasting around eight hours.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy