Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Two LGBT marches held in Poland under heavy police security

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

CZESTOCHOWA, Poland (AP) — A heavy police presence has guarded two marches for LGBT rights in Poland. One was held Saturday at the foot of Catholic Poland’s most revered monastery in Czestochowa, in the south, and the other was held in Gdansk, on the Baltic coast. The presence of the police, some of whom were on horseback, apparently prevented any clashes with far-right groups that shouted anti-LGBT slogans at the marches. The far-right groups have support from Poland’s right-wing, nationalist government, which stresses the nation’s historic attachment to traditional, Catholic values. Czestochowa’s 3rd Equality Parade was undisturbed, even though far-right activists came from other cities to show their opposition to it.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marches#Lgbt Slogans#Ap#Baltic#Catholic#3rd Equality Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Police arrest 50 protesters as four officers are injured after thousands of Covid conspiracy theorists flood Berlin in latest of a string of illegal demos

Protesters clashed with police in Berlin on Saturday as thousands of anti-vaxxers and Covid conspiracy theorists flooded the streets in the latest illegal demonstrations. Police had banned nine planned demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany. Some demonstrators tried to...
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Hundreds March In Bosnian Capital In Support Of LGBT Rights

SARAJEVO -- Hundreds of people have marched through the Bosnian capital celebrating the city's third Pride march in support of LGBT people. No violence was reported at the August 14 event in Sarajevo, largely due to the heavy police presence that sealed off the area to prevent clashes with counterprotesters.
ProtestsThe Independent

Polish activists hold LGBT rights march

A heavy police presence guarded two marches for LGBT rights in Poland on Saturday. One march was held at the foot of Catholic Poland’s most revered monastery in Czestochowa, in the south, and the other took place in Gdansk, on the Baltic coast. There had been previous cases of violence by far-right groups against equality parades in Poland, especially in Czestochowa, at the foot of Catholic Poland’s most revered 15th-century Jasna Gora Monastery. The far-right groups have support from Poland’s right-wing, nationalist government, which shows the nation’s historic attachment to traditional Catholic values.
Poland, OHWFMJ.com

Poland Village police chief dies

According to a statement from the Poland Village, Police Chief Russ Beatty has died. The Village of Poland was saddened to learn of the loss of Chief Russ Beatty. Chief Beatty served the Village with pride and integrity for decades. He was an institution unto himself and the entire Poland community will miss his presence. Our deepest condolences go out to the Beatty family.
Protestsclick orlando

Protests in Berlin for and against coronavirus restrictions

BERLIN – Protesters filled the German capital again on Saturday to demonstrate against the government’s coronavirus measures, despite bans against several gatherings. Police had banned nine planned demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany, which united a disparate mix of those opposing vaccinations, coronavirus deniers and right-wing extremists. A court ruled in favor of allowing one event, planned for 500 people, on Saturday and Sunday.
Protestswcn247.com

French health pass protesters rally for 7th week

PARIS (AP) — Demonstrators opposed to France’s health pass took to the streets for a seventh Saturday of protests, but appeared to be less numerous than in past weeks. Up to 200 marches were planned around the country, four in Paris, gathering both those opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations and people denouncing France's health pass. “Free France” and “Liberty” were common signs. Polls show that most French, however, back the health pass, which is required to enter many popular venues including restaurants, gyms and sports arenas. The pass shows its holder is fully vaccinated, or recovered from an infection or had a recent negative test. Health authorities say 64.5% of France's population is fully vaccinated.
Worldtrust.org

LGBT+ Afghans in hiding, fearing death under Taliban

LONDON, Aug 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Gay men in Kabul say they fear for their lives under Taliban rule, as they hide at home, holding out in hope of a Western evacuation before Islamists carry out a threat to punish LGBT+ Afghans with death. The Taliban says Afghans have...
Europewcn247.com

Austria: Former vice chancellor convicted of corruption

VIENNA (AP) — A Vienna court has convicted a former Austrian vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of corruption for trying to change laws to favor a private hospital in exchange for donations to his party. Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported Friday that Heinz-Christian Strache received a 15-month suspended prison sentence for accepting two bribes totaling 12,000 euros ($14,100). He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and can appeal the verdict. Strache served as vice chancellor from 2017 to 2019 as the leader of the far-right Freedom Party. A 2019 video of him offering favors to a purported Russian investor led to the fall of Austria's government at the time.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested for Allegedly Torturing Housekeeper

Bangladeshi actress Semon Hasan Eka was arrested for torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital city, late last month. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. Eka is also facing drug possession charges. The Dhallywood star was arrested on July 31 at her apartment in Rampura,...
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Murdered Her Millionaire Husband and is now Contesting His Will

The remains of a missing Dutch business tycoon, Mr. Tob Cohen, was found in an empty underground water tank in his lavish suburban home in Nairobi, which he installed to capture rainwater to irrigate his garden. Alas, for 55 days, it was his grave. As the police found his body, his hands, neck, and legs were bound together; he was viciously tortured before being killed and dumped. He was 71 years old.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Former television star jailed for blackmail plot over ‘drugs debt’

A bodybuilder famous for his starring role in 1990s’ television programme Gladiators has been jailed for his part in a blackmail plot over a drugs debt. Michael Jefferson King, known to millions as Shadow from the ITV game show, was one of four people who kept a man detained in a flat in Acton, west London, during a torturous attack lasting around eight hours.
Public Safetysportswar.com

Second explosion at a hotel that housed Americans.

Uh oh ... large explosion reported at Kabul airport. Prayers. ** -- vt90 08/26/2021 09:50AM. 3 marines KIA. Kids among casulaties. Suicide vest? Ugh ** -- ColoVT82 08/26/2021 12:12PM. It’s okay, we planned for this and we’re ahead schedule, > Berlin Airlift. ** -- B777Fr8Dog 08/26/2021 11:02AM. This can be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy