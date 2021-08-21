Borussia Monchengladbach's Scally left NYCFC as a prospect. Now, he's holding his own vs. Lewandowski

As we head into the last weekend of club play before players join their nations and kick off World Cup qualifying, there are a number of matches to keep an eye in order to watch USMNT players make their mark in La Liga, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and the Premier League. Just as important will be monitoring the health status of the various players in action, in the hopes that they are able to join the national team at full strength. Here’s what you should be keeping an eye on this weekend.