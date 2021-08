Stimulus Check has been announced for the citizens of California. Gavin Newsom is the governor of the state. He designed the program under which residents will receive the fundings. These fundings are expected to lessen the financial burden on the people. A large number of households are still recovering from the ill effects of the pandemic. Thousands of people have lost their jobs. These people have been rooting for the fourth round of stimulus checks to the federal government. The administration run by Newsom has revealed the dates of Golden State Stimulus. A list of criteria has also been laid out. Let us explore the details to know who will be getting their money and when.