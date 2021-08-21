MARAZZI Montagna Gunstock 6 in. x 24 in. Glazed Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (14.53 sq. ft. / case)-ULG4 203600163

Enjoy this repeat Feature Friday from 2014, it’s still just as timely and beautiful as when I first shared it. You’ll love this farmhouse in Round Top, TX!. If you haven’t met Anita, the talented blogger at Cedar Hill Farmhouse yet, you are in for a treat. Anita has a beautiful French country style that is showcased in not one, but two homes that her family owns in Texas. She has a city house in the Houston area and a country house of 30 acres in Round Top, TX. How cool is that? And they are both so gorgeous you are going to be drooling over Anita’s pretty photographs. I love showing off all different styles on my blog and Anita’s is classic and elegant and timeless. So, sit back and enjoy the tour!