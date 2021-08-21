Packers-Jets game highlights

View more in
NFL
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition
The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFL|Posted byDetroit Sports Nation
Green Bay Packers WR retires in middle of training camp
Sometimes you just know when it’s time. According to reports, that is the case foe Green Bay Packers WR Bailey Gaither as he has decided to retire from the NFL. Gaither is the second Packers player to retire in the past week as OL Simon Stepaniak called it a career on Saturday.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Jeopardy! Has Reportedly Decided On Its Next Host
“Jeopardy!” has reportedly found its next host — and no, it’s not Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to recent reports from Variety, the game show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is currently involved in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to replace longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November of 2020.
NFL|Posted byClutchPoints
Aaron Rodgers loves 69
Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFL|247Sports
Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay
Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFL|Stone Country Enterprise
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
GREEN BAY — Earlier in camp, Aaron Rodgers received an across-the-country complaint. Or maybe it was just an observation. Whichever it was, it came from Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley, Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers batterymate who had been monitoring as best he could the travails of his successor at center, rookie second-round pick Josh Myers.
NFL|Posted bySportsnaut
Green Bay Packers schedule and 2021 season predictions
Green Bay Packers schedule takeaways: Packers’ schedule ranks 14th in projected difficulty, per The Athletic Green Bay will play five
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Packers: Za’Darius Smith’s days in Green Bay are numbered
It is entirely possible that Za’Darius Smith is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers after this season. The Green Bay Packers were in desperate need of some pass-rushing help in the 2019 league year, and they addressed it in a huge way by signing former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za’Darius Smith to a four-year contract. As it turns out, the pass rusher may not remain with the team for the full duration of his deal.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season
Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFL|Posted byOn3.com
Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans
Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFL|ESPN
Aaron Rodgers says his relationship with Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is 'a work in progress'
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers talked about how important it was to stay in touch with Jordan Love during his offseason absence from the Green Bay Packers, said he and coach Matt LaFleur have picked up where they left off last year and revealed that receiver Randall Cobb moved in with him after last week's trade.
NFL|wsau.com
Packers Make Roster Moves
GREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — The Green Bay Packers are making roster moves ahead of mandatory cut downs today. Green Bay has sent cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to Houston for a seventh-round pick. Green Bay has also released linebacker Kamal Martin and tight end Daniel Crawford. Martin was expected to be...
NFL|Posted byTexansDaily
Packers' GM Admits Who Pulled Trigger On Trade With Texans
The story of how the Green Bay Packers went on the offensive to lure back reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers won't soon be forgotten. A vital tactic for Green Bay was to appease Rodgers by giving him power in personnel moves. The quarterback's first desire? Re-acquiring long-time Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans.
NFL|AOL Corp
Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today
Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.
NFL|Acme Packing Company
Packers vs. Bills, Preseason 2021: Game time, TV broadcast, online streaming, & more
The Green Bay Packers are almost ready to conclude the preseason and training camp for 2021. However, the team has its first road trip of the year to get through first, a trip to the banks of a different great lake. The Packers head to Buffalo this weekend to take...
NFL|SkySports
NFC North preview: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
Thursday, September 9 is the date to mark in your diaries as the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys, which you can see live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am in the early hours of Friday morning. For now, let's take a look at the...
NFL|zonecoverage.com
Is KJ Wright the Packers Final Piece?
Green Bay Packers fans are ready for the here and now. After a ridiculously tumultuous off-season, the green and gold faithful are ready to focus on the present. What will happen with Rodgers after this season? Who cares. Is Jordan Love capable of being a superstar in this league? Who cares. Has the front office created another Rodgers situation with Davante Adams? Who. Cares.
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Packers: Aaron Rodgers seeking refinement in Year 3 under Matt LaFleur
Ever since Matt LaFleur has taken over as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, the team has done a 180 in terms of overall success. In just two years at the helm, he’s guided Green Bay to back-to-back division titles (11-1 overall against it), along with back-to-back NFC championship game appearances. One person that’s especially benefitted from his tenure thus far has been quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFL|doorcountydailynews.com
Packers release 2020 draft pick
In what may be the first surprising cut for the Green Bay Packers this preseason, the Packers cut linebacker Kamal Martin on Monday. The former University of Minnesota linebacker was a fifth round pick for the Packers in 2020. As a rookie, Martin played in ten games, starting six, and recorded 24 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and a sack. In the 2021 draft the Packers added linebacker Isaiah McDuffie from Boston College and in free agency they signed veteran linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.
NFL|Posted byPro Football Rumors
Aaron Rodgers among Packers stars lobbying for Green Bay to bring back Clay Matthews
While personnel suggestions from players on social media generally do not carry too much weight, the Packers have already acted on one of their starting quarterback’s requests since his return. Aaron Rodgers might be advocating for another of his high-profile ex-teammates to be brought back. Already successfully pushing the Packers...
