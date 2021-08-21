Cancel
US, Germany advise against travel to Kabul airport amid evacuation chaos

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 7 days ago

U.S. soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division arrive to provide security at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters) — KABUL — The United States and Germany on Saturday told their citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport, citing security risks as thousands of desperate people gathered trying to flee almost a week after Taliban Islamists took control.

