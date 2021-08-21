Cancel
Joseph Hebert Wins Poker Gras Main Event; 2nd Annual Gulf Coast Poker Award Winners

By PokerNews
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld Series of Poker, Gulf Coast of the United States, World Series of Poker bracelet, Terry Moore, Bill Phillips, Justin Hammer. Earlier this month, the Gulf Coast Poker Tour not only wrapped up their Poker Gras Festival at Harrah’s New Orleans, they revealed the recipients of the 2nd Annual Gulf Coast Poker Awards, which seek to recognize and honor poker players and individuals with ties to the southern region of the United States.

