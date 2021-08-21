Manhattan football heads into 2021 season confident

Last year’s roller coaster season for Manhattan High football ended with a disappointing loss to Wichita East in a Class 6A regional. All season long, the Indians battled injuries and quarantines and never found the type of rhythm and continuity befitting the talented and veteran laden-roster that MHS boasted.

Now, seniors like Damian Ilalio, Darius O’Connell and Dayne Achenbrenner are gone, making way for fresh new faces. What’s also gone, for the most part, is the looming cloud that the coronavirus brought to last year’s fall sports season. While that specter remains omnipresent almost a year later, the fear and precariousness of last year has dissipated.

“You can tell from everyone’s attitude that they don’t have that uncertainty weighing on them,” head coach Joe Schartz said. “We can now focus a little bit more on football. It’s been a relief.”

Players also are craving having a more regular high school sports experience that they missed last year.

“We’re just excited for a little bit of normalcy, almost,” senior captain Joe Hall Jr. said. “We’re just playing football again after last year, where we didn’t know if we were going to play week to week and it just made some of us stop and think how lucky we are to get this opportunity. I hope that kind of bleeds over into the team this year and helps us on Friday nights.”

Hall is one of 12 returning starters for the Indians and was the top receiver last year for the team’s run-heavy offense. Hall collected 19 receptions for 221 yards and ran for 60 more yards. The focus during part of the offseason has been trying to emphasize the passing game more often, especially under with a new quarterback under center in junior Keenan Schartz.

“Year to year. you have to do what best suits your personnel,” Joe Schartz said. “It’s been mixed results up until now, but potentially it’s going to make us more difficult to defend.”

Schartz had limited playing time at quarterback last season after injuries forced Aschenbrenner to slide over to running back. The younger Schartz is shorter than Aschenbrenner, but has a big arm. Schartz went 11-for-28 for 147 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in sporadic action throughout the 2020 season.

“He’s a really talented guy,” Hall said. “He’s just easy to work with and he put the ball right where you want it. It’s really fun to play with him and I really enjoy it. Chemistry is something you can always work on, but since the first day of practice, I felt like it was there.”

Schartz will have several familiar faces joining him in the backfield, as senior running back Vinny Smith returns after rushing for almost 500 yards last season in just six games.

“He’s explosive and strong,” Joe Schartz said. “He’s electric in the open field and he can catch the ball well, but the one thing that he didn’t do last year was stay healthy. We’ve got to keep him healthy.”

Coaches and teammates brought up junior Jason Sanchez as another threat in the run game. He only played in one game last year after a broken collarbone ended his season prematurely.

Up front, the Indians are breaking in an almost entirely new offensive line after losing four starters from the 2020 season. Senior right tackle Cade McIlvaine is the lone returner, and while the process of breaking in four new starters on the line has been difficult, he’s happy to mentor underclassmen Trey Hoover, Jarett Johnson, Nathan Savage and Andrew Kenney.

“It’s interesting,” McIlvaine said. “You have to teach all of these younger guys how do it and the different ways to do it, so it’s going to be difficult this year. But it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.”

Helping out McIlvaine in the trenches is senior tight end Trey Holloway, whose 6-foot-4, 223-pound frame will continue to be an asset for the maturing offensive line — as well as a weapon for Schartz to use in the passing game.

Holloway also will be a part of the biggest transition defensively, where the Indians have to replace two of the most dominant defensive linemen in school history in Ilalio and O’Connell.

Holloway and fellow senior captain Talique Houston will sit on the outside while Josh Adeniji and Macoy Linck will fill the middle along with others who will rotate in as needed.

“It’s going to be different,” Joe Schartz said. “It’s going to be more of a team effort and they’re going to have to execute together. We are going to have to keep guys fresh and rotate them in there, so hopefully it will be a chance for some different kids to come in and get playing time.”

While some of the faces on the defensive line have changed, the mentality remains the same.

“Our group mentality is (to be) a dog,” Houston said. “You’ve got to have a dog mentality. Whoever gets there, gets there.”

The Indians return plenty of experience in the back seven.

MHS has five seniors who are returning starters: linebackers Jaxon Vikander, DaShawn Edwards and EJ Whitfield along with defensive backs Colby Klieman and Zac Hirschey.

With Klieman, Hirschey, Vikander and defensive back Sequoia Robinson, they bring back four of the top five tacklers from last season. Edwards was eighth and Whitfield was 10th last year.

Also joining that group is Hall, who will pull double duty as a defensive back and wide receiver.

“He’s a big athlete with some explosiveness who creates matchup difficulties on offense and allows us to match up better with other teams on defense because of his size and speed,” Joe Schartz said. “When you have a player like that, you’d like to see him on the field.”

The sure leg of kicker Grant Snowden highlights Manhattan’s special teams unit. He’s also a member of the boys’ soccer team, where he earned second-team all-conference honors last year.

Snowden was 32-for-34 on PATs and made one field goal in 2020.

“He’s put in the extra effort to attend camps and make himself better as a kicker, and we continue to see good things out of him. We hope that he’s going to be a strength for us, which I think he will be,” Schartz said.

Another addition for the team has been its turf practice field, now located behind the high school and bordering Sunset Zoo and the Sunset Cemetery. The practice field project wrapped up just before the 2021 season kicks off.

The new field allows the team convenience of not having to take more than 100 high schoolers across town every afternoon for practice.

“It’s overall more efficient,” Joe Schartz said. “The kids don’t have to worry about getting rides across town every day, and we don’t have to worry about coaches and parents about young drivers getting in car wrecks — which we’ve had a few. Now, the kids are at school and we can get them in and out of the locker room and to practice. It’s just a huge benefit for us.”

The Indians will hold an intrasquad scrimmage at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bishop Stadium.

The regular season will start a week later, when MHS travels to southwest Kansas for a matchup Sept. 3 with an experienced Garden City team that it beat twice last season.