Health Officials Warn of Possible COVID-19 Exposure on Kauaʻi Bus and at an Informal Gathering

kauainownews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials are reporting that riders of the Kauaʻi Bus may have been exposed to COVID-19 from Aug. 10-12. The Kauaʻi District Health Office is urging anyone who rode route 100 or 200 in the afternoon or evenings between Kekaha and Līhuʻe during that time period to get tested for the virus. Health officials are also advising anyone who attended the informal gathering fronting the historic county building lawn on Rice Street on Aug. 9 to seek testing as they may have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

