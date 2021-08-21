Man barricaded inside home, possibly with children, after allegedly shooting his wife, police say

Police are at a home on Houston’s south side where a man has reportedly barricaded himself with children inside after allegedly shooting his wife in the leg.

Houston Police Department’s SWAT & Negotiations Team are at a home in the 6300 block of Belmark Street near Mykawa Road where they said the suspect shot his wife in the leg before barricading himself inside. Officers said four children may be in the home.

The woman was transported to a hospital, police said. Her condition is unknown.

This is developing story and will be updated as more details become available.