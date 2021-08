WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One veteran remembers using antennas and satellites to pinpoint locations on a Navy ship far before what we now know as GPS. Retired Chief Petty Officer Doug Ashley said he didn’t want to learn to walk for a living or get shot at all the time, so he didn’t choose the Marines over Army. Also, he never wanted to be in an airplane he might have to jump out of, so the Air Force was not for him.