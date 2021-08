PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were on the NovaCare Complex fields Mondy, going against the New England Patriots during their first of two joint practices. Both sides wore pads, as the two teams split up in “offense vs. defense” groups. NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye and Chris Franklin split up to observe both sides of the field. Franklin watched the Eagles’ offense vs. the Patriots’ defense, and Kaye observed the Eagles’ defense vs. the Patriots’ offense.