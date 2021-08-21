Stats that Matter – August Edition

My weekly observations and notes about some Canadian baseball stories:. –One of the feel-good Canadian baseball stories this year has been North Battleford, Sask., native Andrew Albers’ return to the big leagues with the Minnesota Twins. After holding the New York Yankees to one run in four innings in relief on August 20 in his first big league appearance in almost four years, the 35-year-old lefty was rewarded with his first start since September 30, 2017 on Friday. And he didn’t disappoint. He hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, against the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers in the Twins’ 2-0 win at Target Field. His performance earned him his first major league win since September 14, 2017. He now owns a 0.96 ERA in his two appearances with the Twins this year. Before being called up, Albers had posted a 6-4 record and a 3.86 ERA, with 78 strikeouts in 91 innings, in 16 triple-A appearances this season. He also started and tossed seven no-hit innings in a combined no-hitter for Canada in the first game of the Americas Olympic Qualifier against Colombia on May 31.