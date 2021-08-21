Cancel
NFL

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarious thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:. Punt coverage by the Ravens is “must see” viewing with 250-pound Odafe Oweh at gunner, sprinting downfield with the possibility of splattering returners. There’s an injury risk to him that’ll surely be considered, but I suspect the rookie’s forbidding combination of speed and size would lead to many fair catches.

