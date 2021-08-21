Cancel
Tennessee State

At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing

Cover picture for the articleCatastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee has left at least ten people dead and dozens missing as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says more than 30 people have been reported missing. Davis says two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father. The town of McEwen was pummeled with 17 inches of rain in less than a day. McEwen is about 50 miles west of Nashville. Power outages and other communications disruptions have further hampered rescue crews. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated its emergency operations center.

Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

