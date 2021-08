LHP Alex Woo (10-4, 4.11) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasc (0-2, 8.82) Last night was a rough one for the Mets. Taijuan Walker gave the Mets a sparkling start while the Mets offense was just being the Mets offense. Then, in the 7th inning, Walker got in a bit of trouble with two runners on (assisted by some poor defense behind him) and Rojas took him out of the game. Walker clearly did not want to be removed. Loup, who has been great of late, came in and immediately allowed two runs to score. At that point the Mets were down 3-2 and despite having multiple opportunities to score later in the game, they couldn’t get it done.