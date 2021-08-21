Cancel
California State

California hiker dies in Death Valley, heatstroke suspected

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a San Francisco man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures can be among the hottest on Earth. Park officials say 60-year-old Lawrence Stanback died Wednesday while hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail. That day, temperatures reached 108 degrees. Officials say park rangers received a report of a suspected heatstroke Wednesday afternoon and set out on foot to look for Stanback. They say he was already dead when the rangers found him. Last month, the National Weather Service said Death Valley recorded a high temperature of 130 degrees.

