Community Library Notes: ‘The Moment of Tenderness’

If we’re talking about acts we want to build a whole new musical civilisation around, where better to start than Bob Vylan?. As if we needed any more reasons to be excited about the return of live music, one of the biggest buzzes is finally getting to see those artists who got us really excited throughout lockdown. High on that list is Bob Vylan, the London grime-punk duo that dropped one of the most incendiary releases in recent years with their ferocious 'We Live Here' EP. Early festival spots and some unmissable tour dates are confirming everything that we already knew. One of those precious acts with the ability to stop you in your tracks, Bob Vylan are proof that the live experience is irreplaceable. Visceral, unforgettable, vital, communal. So, a few days before their tour kicked off - and ahead of their set at new London festival, ALT+LDN - we caught up with the pair to see what was going down.