Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

OTM Open Thread 8/21: It is Saturday

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Saturday! There’s a storm coming, so batten down the hatches. It shouldn’t rain today but there might be some wind moving in as Henri continues to push north. Brock Holt is in town with the Texas Rangers and will be facing his old team, maybe, He did get a nice ovation Friday as a member of the starting lineup. Tonight’s game starts at 7:10 PM ET. Christian Vázquez collected his 500th his last night! Congratulations! Talk about what you want, get your milk and bread, and be good to one another.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Christian Vázquez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCat Scratch Reader

Panthers 2021 training camp: 8/18 open thread

The Panthers are home for a joint practice with the Ravens, and we’re here to provide you a place to discuss everything that happens as the team prepares for their second preseason game this weekend. For a full schedule of training camp practices, you can click here. You can follow...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Saturday 8/14/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders-Seahawks open thread

Fans will be in Allegiant Stadium for a Las Vegas Raiders’ game tonight. This is your place to chat about the the historic event and the action on the field between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. PT. Alex Leatherwood, Tre’von Moehrig, Andre James,...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB DFS Stacks: Saturday 8/21

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 8/21/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBfantasypros.com

MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Saturday (8/21)

We rarely have the main slate during the day, but that’s what we have here. We actually have nine games during the day and five making up the night slate, so we’ll go ahead and discuss those day games because it’s the bigger slate. That can cause chaos if there are any weather issues, but it looks pretty clear (as of today). We can’t ask for anymore, so let’s get into it!
SportsAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

8-21-21 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2

10:06 - 10:20 – Nate Tanguay @NathanTanguay, Former NDSU Bison defensive lineman, discussing preseason rankings and the chip this falls team has after this past spring season. 10:22 - 10:30 – Bison Football talk. 10:34 - 10:47 – Kevin Marshall @FCSNationRadio1, FCS Nation, previewing FCS Nation kicking off next Saturday,...
NFLchatsports.com

Saturday open thread: What is one thing the Detroit Lions should accomplish in preseason Game 2 vs. Steelers?

The preseason serves many purposes for a football team. For many players, it’s an opportunity to knock off some rust in preparation for the regular season. For rookies, it’s their first taste of full-speed, full-contact competitive football at the next level. For coaches, it’s an opportunity to test their gameday communication and make sure everyone is on the same page. And for the personnel department, it’s a key part of their evaluation of the roster.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel MLB Draft Percentages: Saturday 8/14/21

If you've played fantasy baseball over on FanDuel, then you know the importance of draft percentages, especially in larger-field tournaments. Knowing who the competition is using enables you to think with a contrarian mindset. And if your under-the-radar play ends up hitting, well, you're one step closer to a victory.
NFLchatsports.com

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/21/21)

Larry Fitzgerald on NFL future: ‘I just don’t have the urge to play right now’ (NFL.com) - Larry Fitzgerald won’t be suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals for the start of the season, but the future Hall of Fame wide receiver stopped just short Friday of announcing his retirement. Jalen...
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Saratoga Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 8/21/21

Starting at 1:05 p.m. EST, we have 11 races at Saratoga. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check the program for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. in selected races, which tells...
MLBchatsports.com

8/28/21: Open Game Thread + Roster Moves

Back to back disappointing losses haven’t waylaid the Seattle Mariners’ previously slim playoff hopes entirely, but it’s hard to feel anything short of wholly dispirited, wind out of the sails et al. Today they strive to get back on the seafaring horse (seahorse? Hippocampus? Dolphin with a bridle and some taped on ears?) and wrench this winnable series towards at least a teeth-grinding split. There’s nothing satisfying about grinding back wins to avoid losing a series to a bad team, but that doesn’t make it any less important, as they will likely continue to see opportunities to gain ground on Oakland and Boston.
BaseballTalking Chop

Game Thread 8/24/21: Braves vs. Yankees

The Braves are heading into this game after having their nine-game winning streak snapped by a Yankees team that is currently on a ten-game winning streak. What better way to start a new winning streak than to break another team’s winning streak, right? Let’s make it happen, y’all.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Connor Joe Red-Hot in Colorado

Five months into the 2021 baseball season, Kirk only had 97 at-bats (.278 with three home runs and 15 RBI). He came into the year as an upside C2 in deep leagues, with his best asset being his ability to control the strike zone with his bat. Kirk did miss two and a half months earlier in the year with a hip flexor injury. Entering this weekend, he has a five-game hitting streak (6-for-17) with a run and two RBI. The Blue Jays had him in their starting lineup in four of their five games, pointing to Kirk offering more fantasy value down the stretch. He remains in the free-agent pool in 44 percent of the leagues in the 12-team high-stakes market. I expect a bump in power with help in batting average in September.
MLBDodger Insider

Game 128: Rays 6 Baltimore Orioles 3— Postgame News and Notes

The Rays got off to a great start on Friday, and then did what they have done all season long, score late against the opposing bullpen. Tampa Bay (80–48) became the first team in the American League to win 80 games after a 6–3 victory over Baltimore. The Rays now have won five straight overall, and are 16–1 against the Orioles, including 10 straight victories. It’s the most regular-season wins Tampa Bay has had against any opponent.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit vs. Toronto Preview: Matt Boyd returns for rubber match

It has been a thrilling series so far between the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays this weekend, with the two splitting a pair of closely-contested pitcher’s duels including a 3-2 extra-inning loss on Saturday night to knot things up. The matchups on the mound have been heavily in the visiting team’s favor but the good guys have found a way to grind out the games.
chatsports.com

August 29: Giants vs Braves

Ian Anderson will return from the injured list Sunday as the Atlanta Braves wrap up a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta took the opener Friday 6-5 thanks to a big three-run home run by Jorge Soler. They were shutout Saturday by Logan Webb and the Giants bullpen while going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy