Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Rookie RB Khalil Herbert rushes for a touchdown vs. Bills

By Brendan Sugrue
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxljW_0bZ2uN3x00

The Chicago Bears rookie running back Khalil Herbert has had a productive preseason and camp so far and finally found the endzone in his second game.

In the early moments of the fourth quarter, Herbert took a handoff from fellow rookie Justin Fields and burst up the middle right into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown. The play was setup thanks to a roughing the passer call on Fields that saw him take a scary hit and lose his helmet in the process.

The Bears failed to score on the two-point conversion, putting the score 41-12 Bills as the fourth quarter rolls on.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Bears#American Football#Juiceherbert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Jason Peters’ potential impact after signing and Khalil Herbert and Jesse James earning trust

The Chicago Bears returned to practice Monday at Halas Hall after a day off following their 20-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins. Along with how coach Matt Nagy is approaching the quarterback situation, here are three things we learned. 1. Jason Peters didn’t practice, but his new offensive linemates are interested to see what they can learn from him. After Peters’ agent announced ...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Rookie Khalil Herbert shows versatility in NFL debut

Chicago Bears - Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert got his first taste of NFL action in the Bears’ 17-13 preseason win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. Herbert took reps with the second-team offense and showcased his versatility, being used as a rusher, receiver, and returner.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Matt Nagy: RB Khalil Herbert has ‘caught my attention’

The Bears leaned heavily on rookie running back Khalil Herbert in their first preseason game. He played 23 snaps, while the team’s other five running backs totaled 29 combined. “He’s really caught my attention . . . ” coach Matt Nagy said Monday. “You talk about the word ‘trust’ — he hasn’t...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Khalil Herbert’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

What is Khalil Herbert’s fantasy football outlook and ADP heading into 2021? He has enjoyed a productive training camp and preseason while fighting for a defined role in the Chicago Bears’ backfield. The rookie is vying for offensive snaps and opportunities (rushing attempts plus targets) behind starting running back David Montgomery.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence continues to show signs of being a bust

They will tell you that it is “only the preseason,” but anyone who watched the first two preseason games can see things do not look too good right now for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. It is beyond me how the national media is finding ways to put...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance & Mac Jones After 2 Preseason Games

NFL Daily brings you our preseason rookie quarterback rankings, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. Where will the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields rank? After the first two games of the NFL preseason we’ve finally seen these rookie quarterbacks in action with their new teams. So far Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have impressed with the Bears and Jets in the first two weeks rejuvenating their fan bases. Mac Jones has been consistent as Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence have had up and down games.
NFLchicitysports.com

Is this the reason why the Denver Broncos passed up on QB Justin Fields?

It was a little shocking when former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields fell to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft as the team traded up to land him. Not that Bears fans would complain but going into draft night, there were a few teams ahead of them that needed a quarterback.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFL247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit identifies college QBs that could build NFL draft buzz in 2022

With the 2021 college football season right around the corner, all eyes will be on the quarterback class ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. During a recent episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, college football expert Kirk Herbstreit identified four quarterbacks who really have a chance to have a breakout season.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears' Khalil Mack Still Practices at Training Camp Like a Rookie

Why Khalil Mack works like he's still a rookie at camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the course of the offseason we dig into the minutiae of the Bears roster. Who’s going to win the second starting cornerback job? How will reps be split between David Montgomery, Damien Williams and Tarik Cohen? How often will the Bears deploy 12 personnel to get Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham on the field together?

Comments / 0

Community Policy