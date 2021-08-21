WATCH: 4-star Ducks recruit Tetairoa McMillan puts on a show with multiple touchdowns
While we continue to wait for the start of the college football season, there is at least some Friday night lights to hold us over. More importantly, there is a chance for all of us Oregon fans to see a bit of what the next coming can offer, with some of the Ducks’ newest recruits showing out on the high school stage and giving us a glimpse of what they will likely bring with them to Eugene.allfans.co
Comments / 0