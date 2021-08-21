Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, GA

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stop, think about education SPLOST extension

northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI saw the story in this week’s Standard Journal that our old friends at the Polk County school board have decided that it is time to ask for an extension on a one-cent special local option sales tax. As I read the story, the current one-cent tax doesn’t expire until 2025, which is four years from now. I have studied politics and I have found it to be true that in off year or municipal elections politicians like to slip things on the ballot. It is reminiscent of the state legislature or the United States Congress passing a law at zero dark thirty on a Thursday morning and slipping out of town before anyone can question them about it. As some people may or may not be aware, recently there was a stakeholder meeting held in Polk County. It was for people to get together and discuss ideas for the county. I went to these meetings and saw what was happening. I know that Polk County is growing, but before we the citizens of Polk County vote to extend or create any new taxes, especially since the current one-cent tax doesn’t expire for 4 years, I say let us ask the school board for long term projections. Let them show us where they intend to grow. Let them tell us why an extension, why now? Why can’t we take a deep breath and step back. There is another election cycle in 2024, a whole year before the tax is scheduled to end. Let us think about it and get back to you then.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
County
Polk County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Elections#Legislature#Standard Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy