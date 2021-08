You can expect a handful of problems to crop up with most games. With Humankind, a common issue we encountered was when we attempted to start a multiplayer game. We’d receive an error where it gave us the notification of ‘failed to join a multiplayer game,’ and then we’d be booted to the main menu after trying to start one. Unfortunately, it’s a reoccurring problem for many players attempting to do the same thing. This guide details how to fix the failed to join a multiplayer game error that you might experience in Humankind.