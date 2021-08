A child injured after a car veers off the road along I-110 (Baton Rouge, LA) A child was seriously injured after car swerved off the road along I-110 in Baton Rouge. As per the initial information, the incident was reported sometime after 6 p.m. along the interstate, close to LA 19. The preliminary reports revealed that a child was hospitalized in critical condition. The events that have led up to the accident remain unknown.