Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets with Taliban leaders to discuss the country’s current and future situation.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets with Taliban leaders to discuss the country’s current and future situation. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met with Taliban officials to discuss the country’s future in the hopes of establishing a “inclusive” democratic structure. On Saturday, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, chair of Afghanistan’s High Council...washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 0