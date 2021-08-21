Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets with Taliban leaders to discuss the country’s current and future situation.

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Taliban just gave its first press conference since the insurgent group took over Afghanistan. Zabihullah Mujahid, the long-elusive Taliban spokesman, appeared in front of cameras for the first time to promise security and peace during the Taliban takeover. “After 20 years of struggle we have emancipated [Afghanistan] and expelled foreigners. This is a proud moment for the whole nation,” he said. “This was our right, and we achieved this right, and we would like to express our gratitude to almighty God for having brought us to this stage.”