Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US evacuated about 17,000 people from Kabul since August 14

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC [US], August 22 (ANI): The United States has evacuated some 17,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, Pentagon informed on Saturday. "Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 22,000 people. Since the beginning of this evacuation operation on August 14, we have evacuated approximately 17,000," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told during a briefing on Saturday.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Us Citizens#Taliban#Ani#Pentagon#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Related
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
MilitaryPosted by
The New York Times

Evacuations From Kabul Wind Down as US Prepares to Pull Last Troops

An abandoned military outpost sits atop a hill overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times) The sweeping international effort to evacuate thousands of vulnerable Afghans and foreign nationals from Kabul’s airport neared completion Saturday as the United States continued to withdraw its remaining troops from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after carrying out a retaliatory airstrike in response to a devastating terrorist attack.
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Biden administration just made it easier for the Taliban to kill Americans

Every day brings new reports that prove the situation in Afghanistan is only getting worse, thanks to the incompetence of the Biden administration. On Thursday, Politico reported that U.S. officials gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies who would need to be granted entry through the terrorist organization’s checkpoints outside the Kabul airport. If this report is true and the United States isn’t able to find these people and evacuate them, the Biden administration just endangered their lives.
WorldNew York Post

Taliban official says 28 members were killed in Kabul airport explosion

Twenty-eight Taliban members were revealed to be among those killed in the bombings outside Kabul airport Thursday as the death toll from the carnage rose to at least 85. Two ISIS-affiliated suicide bombers killed 13 US service members and 72 Afghans — including the Taliban fighters, an official with the group and a health official told Reuters.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US drone strike killed 'ISIS-K planner' in Afghanistan, Pentagon says

The United States military has carried out a drone strike against an alleged ISIS-K "planner" following a suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American soldiers and at least 70 Afghans. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," U.S. Central Command Spokesman Captain Bill...
MilitaryGovExec.com

Afghanistan Airlift Ops Have Rescued 101,300 From Kabul

U.S. military and chartered aircraft have evacuated 101,300 people from Kabul, and almost 96,000 of those were airlifted out in just the last 12 days. However, the number of U.S. military aircraft taking off had dropped significantly as of Thursday: 17 Wednesday compared to 42 the day before. The number of people getting off the ground is also falling each day: 13,400 on Wednesday compared to 19,600 the day before.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy